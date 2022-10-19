Sheriff’s Lawsuit Settlement Approved

Article by Steve Corlew-

The lawsuit filed by Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke over his department’s budget funding was formally settled during a court hearing, October 14, 2022. The sheriff can now begin the hiring process.

“I am glad that Sheriff Duke and I were able to work out an agreement on his request without more cost to the county,” Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready stated.

“This salary suit was avoidable,” Sheriff Duke said. “I filed it because of the former administration’s failure to follow state budgeting laws. I am thankful to the 12 commissioners who supported the settlement and County Mayor McCready. I’ve been a strong manager of taxpayer money for the last 16 years; I will continue the same practice for the next four years.”

The agreed order, signed by Circuit Court Judge Kyle Atkins, gives Sheriff Duke funding for two additional deputies ($43,226.40), and two additional correctional officers ($36,943.20).

According to the order, Sheriff Duke and Mayor Robbie McCready…

For complete coverage, see the October 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!