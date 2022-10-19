LeVox Presents Donation to First Methodist Church Food Bank

Article by Steve Corlew-

Life Is A Highway that brought former Rascal Flatts lead singer to Lexington on Monday as Gary LeVox helped out a local charity.

Sav-A-Lot and LeVox presented the First Methodist Church’s Food Bank ministries with a $3,000 gift card donation to help them feed the needy.

The food pantry and volunteers work every week to feed approximately 100 families in Henderson County.

So why Lexington? Local Save-A-Lot store owner Shannon McPherson said LeVox had heard about the good pantry’s work and wanted to help.

“We are here blessing some people with some e-giftcards,” LeVox said

As word spread of LeVox’s arrival on Monday, a crowd quickly gathered to get photos with the former lead singer, autographs and…

