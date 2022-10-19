Bypass Construction Delay Due to Other Projects

Article by Steve Corlew-

Work on the Lexington bypass has slowed as contractor Jones Brothers Construction has had to shift resources to other projects.

State officials informed Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready that the bypass would not be completed by October 31st.

“Obviously any TDOT project of this magnitude has the potential to come with obstacles and delays,” Griggs said. “While we are disappointed the bypass will not be completed by the anticipated deadline, the City of Lexington is committed to working with TDOT to minimize the amount of inconvenience that this delay will cause to our local community.”

Mayor McCready noted that work on the bypass could extend into 2023. The delay is caused by work on I-40 in Madison County.

“TDOT stated that Jones Brothers had a November 8th deadline to finish I-40 and would be penalized $30,000 per day until it was finished,” McCready said. However, McCready added that…

