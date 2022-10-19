Beecham Offered Position of Director of Henderson County Schools

Article by Steve Corlew-

Lexington High School Counselor Danny Beecham will be offered the position of Director of Henderson County Schools.

Beecham was one of five candidates being considered after County School District Director Steve Wilkinson announced his planned retirement at last month’s board meeting. Wilkinson’s last day will be January 15, 2023. Since his announcement, the board has been advertising the future vacancy.

The board voted unanimously, October 13, 2022, to offer Beecham the position. Board member Steve Crownover made a motion to offer Danny Beecham the position. Daniel Lewis made the second.

Chairman Tommy Gordon said the board will set up contract negotiations with Beecham. Beecham has been a counselor at the high school since 2000. He has worked as a family counselor, associate pastor, and…

