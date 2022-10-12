Lexington Planning Commission Moves Forward on New Developments

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Planning Commission moved forward on some new developments during a brief session October 10, 2022.

The commission approved the building site plan for the Lexington Strip Center on West Church Street in front of Tractor Supply. The 7,970 square foot strip mall will be built on the site of a former gas station at the corner of Church Street and Richard Crook Drive. The board of zoning appeals approved a variance for the mall in a meeting earlier this month.

The planning commission also approved a residential duplex site off North Main Street. A previous duplex was demolished at the site and two new 2,080 square foot duplex buildings will be constructed.

Commissioners also reviewed the Thomas Meadows Subdivision Engineer Plan. The new subdivision is planned in the Timberlake-Wildersville Road area. The subdivision will be constructed in five phases and…

