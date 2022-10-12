Henderson County Grand Jury Returns 67 True Bills of Indictments

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County grand jury returned 67 “True” bills from its session on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

There were three “No” bills returned and five “Passed” or no indictment. Seventeen cases were sealed. Those indicted will be arraigned on October 14, 2022:

Landon Parker, aggravated burglary

Sylvia Ann Mathis, theft over $10,000, vandalism under $1,000, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

Lisa M. Pettit, vandalism over $1,000

Dakota Lane Snyder, theft of services over $2,500 (two counts)

Mark Anthony King, aggravated assault, domestic assault, violation of order of protection

Norma E. Haskins, Jr., attempted aggravated child abuse/child neglect or endangerment

Jodie L. Eads, theft over $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on canceled/suspended/revoked license

Lauren Paige Barnes, forgery (three counts), theft under $1,000 (three counts)

Lauren P. Barnes, possession schedule II-fentanyl w/intent to sell and or deliver (two counts) possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession/consumption of alcohol, speeding

Jonathan Ellenwood, theft under $1,000 (two counts), theft over $1,000

Jonathan Ellenwood, violation of the worthless check law

Jonathan Carter Ellenwood, theft over $2,500

Dewayne Buddy Stewart, evading arrest by motor vehicle with/risk of injury or death, reckless endangerment with/weapon, reckless driving, driving on revoked license, driving on rev/sus/canc license with prior DUI

Mark L. Pearcy, possession of meth with intent to sale or deliver (.5 grams or more) (two counts), possession of schedule II-hydrocodone, possession schedule IV drugs alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license, registration-operation without display

Mark Pearcy, introduction of contraband into penal facility, simple possession of marijuana, driving on suspended license, driving on roadways laned for traffic

Marcus Beal, aggravated assault, domestic assault

Betty Joe Black, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of…

