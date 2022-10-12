Grand Jury Indicts Man In 2021 Murder Case

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted a New Johnsonville man in connection with a 2021 homicide.

Gabriel Seth Box, 21, is being held without bond awaiting extradition to Tennessee after he was arrested in Gulf Shores, Alabama by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, on October 5, 2022.

The Henderson County Grand Jury indicted Box in connection with the death of 19-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman of Decatur County. A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Henderson and Decatur County Sheriff Departments led to the indictments.

The investigation began when officers found Inman’s body at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County. The homicide is believed to have occurred in Henderson County, according to authorities.

Former 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matthew Stowe asked the TBI to join the investigation on November 19, 2021. When it was determined that the crime was committed in Henderson County, 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, continued the investigation, subsequently developing…

