Scotts Hill Discusses Water Grants, Awarded DRA Grant

Article by Steve Corlew-

Scotts Hill was awarded a half million-dollar Delta Regional Authority Grant for the Bath Springs water system, Tuesday morning after discussing its emergency water connection grant during a short board session, Monday, October 3, 2022.

The DRA Grant is separate from the Tennessee of Environmental and Conservation (TDEC) Grant.

The $509,578 DRA Grant will fund the replacement of the water system controls at the Bath Springs plant with reliable equipment including radio telemetry with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) capabilities.

This investment will affect 900 families. The total project will cost $536,417.

During the city board meeting, Jennie Keel, of TLM Associates in Jackson, said now the city needs to split its proposed emergency water connection project in two phases.

The original proposal would have the Scotts Hill system connecting to Decaturville, but that brought some concern over the long-term reliability of the water supply. A second proposal called for a direct connection with the…

