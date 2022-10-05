Local Group Raises Funds to Help Our Unseen, the Homeless

Article by Steve Corlew-

They walk our streets daily, many times going unseen as the rest of us pass them by during our busy day. But the homeless still are with us and a new organization is trying to help.

Local Pastor Miles Roberts has organized The Henderson County Homeless Coalition to help those that want help in trying to survive our streets.

The group held its first fundraiser, Friday, on West Church Street. A large crowd turned out to purchase prime rib sandwich plates to help with the effort.

The group is also converting a former picnic pavilion behind the Shepherd’s House Ministry on Spring Street into a bath house for the homeless. The facility is not a shelter but will have showers and a laundry room.

“We hope to have it in operation by the end of the year,” Roberts said. It will be manned when it opens from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Roberts group tries to help those with a job and want help. They must have some form of income and…

For complete coverage, see the October 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!