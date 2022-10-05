JECDB Reviews Ongoing Projects

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board discussed several issues facing the county and cities and how that board can move forward as a conduit for many grants and programs.

The JECDB is made up of the mayors and representatives from Henderson County, Lexington, Sardis, Scotts Hill, and Parkers Crossroads. The board works with the Southwest Tennessee Development District on community and region wide grants and projects.

“This board can accomplish more for this county than the city board and county commission,” former chairman of the JECDB and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said. Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready currently chairs the group.

“This is a really good board, and we just need to work together,” Mayor McCready said. “We have got the right team together and there are no excuses,” Griggs added.

McCready recommended the board put together a set of bylaws. At the board meeting in June Mayor Griggs presented a proposed budget for the group.

Currently the group is working without a budget and funding is being funneled through…

For complete coverage, see the October 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!