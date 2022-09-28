Chamber Leadership Class Focuses on Law Enforcement

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class heard from representatives of various local law enforcement agencies and had some hands-on firearms training during Law Enforcement Day, September 22, 2022.

First, 911 Director Pam Tolley gave an overview of 911 dispatcher’s duties and emergency communications responsibilities.

Lexington Police Department Captain Jeff Middleton, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Azbill, Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent Shawn Nash and the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office each gave their perspective of their department’s duties in…

