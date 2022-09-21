Sheriff’s Department Seeks Deputies

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke has a few job openings. With the Henderson County Board of Education’s recent approval of four additional resource officers for schools, Sheriff Duke needs to fill those positions as well as three additional deputies.

These positions are just to fill openings in the regular 2022-23 budget and not the additional positions being sought in his budget lawsuit.

To help overcome the shortage in deputies, the sheriff may transfer three correction officers to the road, but that will mean those officers will have to attend…

