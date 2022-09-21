Scotts Hill Mayor Sees Work Ahead

Article by Steve Corlew-

A long-time alderman and now mayor of Scotts Hill, Woody Capley wants to keep the town of Scotts Hill moving forward.

Mayor Capley was sworn-in and took office on September 6, 2022. “I want to continue to move the town forward,” the mayor said recently. “My goal is to help Scotts Hill continue to be a great place for people to live and raise a family.”

Mayor Capley, a lifelong resident of Scotts Hill, raised his family there. Capley has served on the city board of alderman for 18 years.

“We have made a lot of progress, especially in the past two years,” Mayor Capley said. “I want to continue to move the town forward. I especially want to let all our local businesses know how much we appreciate them and will support them in any way possible while working to attract new business.”

Among the challenges facing Mayor Capley and the aldermen is the city’s water system. Currently the board is working on improvements that will give the town an emergency source of water.

Scotts Hill currently gets its water from city wells, so their supply is limited. They do have a connection with the Lexington Water System so they can purchase additional water as needed. A grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will allow them to connect to the…

