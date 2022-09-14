LES Receives $27.49 Million Broadband Grant

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Electric System has been awarded a $27.49 million grant for broadband service, September 12, 2022.

The Lexington City Board is meeting at noon, Thursday, September 15, at City Hall to vote on acceptance of the grant.

According to Lexington Electric System Manager, Jeff Graves, the city will have to notify the Tennessee Department of Economic Development that they accept the grant by September 21, 2022.

“The board has to accept the grant so we can move forward,” Graves said. “Broadband has the potential to change lives, and it is especially true for those in the rural community that LES serves,” Mayor Jeff Griggs said. “The quality of life and opportunities for growth will increase when broadband is made accessible. Educational opportunities will be available to not just children, but those who want to further pursue their education. They will be able to do so from the comforts of their own home. The pandemic showed us how hard life can be without access to healthcare. Broadband will provide easier access to healthcare via telehealth.”

Griggs added that the service will provide benefits to agriculture as well as schools, industry, and…

