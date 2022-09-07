| logout
Henderson County Schools Receive Level 5 Status
Article by Steve Corlew-
The Henderson County School District, Bargerton Elementary School, and Lexington High School have been classified as Level 5 by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Bargerton Elementary School celebrated their level 5 achievement, Friday, September 2, 2022. LHS will celebrate their award on September 15th.
Bargerton Elementary School principal Shannon Taylor announced to the enthusiastic students that they received the Level 5 classification…
For complete coverage, see the September 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.
