Henderson County Schools Receive Level 5 Status

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County School District, Bargerton Elementary School, and Lexington High School have been classified as Level 5 by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Bargerton Elementary School celebrated their level 5 achievement, Friday, September 2, 2022. LHS will celebrate their award on September 15th.

Bargerton Elementary School principal Shannon Taylor announced to the enthusiastic students that they received the Level 5 classification…

For complete coverage, see the September 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!