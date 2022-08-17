Local Senior Citizen Centers Receive TCAD Grants

Article by Steve Corlew-

Each of Henderson County’s three senior citizen centers were awarded grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, August 10, 2022.

The Henderson County Senior Center, Sardis Senior Citizens Club and the Scotts Hill Senior Center were each awarded $8,000 grants the TCAD announced. The grants were part of this year’s state budget. The Tennessee General Assembly allocated $1 million for senior centers, an $800,000 increase over last year’s budget.

For the Sardis Senior Citizens Club, the money…

