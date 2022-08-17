Countian Fights Abortion With Love and a Helping Hand

Article by Steve Corlew-

For Henderson County’s John David Lewis, a low-key approach has helped him be successful in a fight to prevent abortions.

Lewis’ work with the Beyond the Pews Ministry for Life, has demonstrated that his approach is not only working but is successful.

Lewis began his work in the Memphis area, but now takes the ministry as far away as Colorado. But unlike others that fight abortions, Lewis doesn’t believe in the “in your face,” confrontational approach. Lewis uses love and compassion to reach out with a helping hand.

“We offer assistance and help to anybody trying to get an abortion,” Lewis stated. “We are here to say, we are here to help you.”

“We approach it with love in our heart,” Lewis said. That is one of the ways the Beyond the Pews for Life Ministry is different. Lewis finds that a lot of those seeking an abortion don’t know where to turn and have no other place to turn.

Lewis started his campaign against abortion in 2012 as part of a ’40 Days for Life’ campaign, but it wasn’t until he started reaching out through offering counseling that his efforts saw…

