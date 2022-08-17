Chancery Court Offices to Stay at the Courthouse, Court Moves

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Courthouse may see it’s last courtroom case August 18th, as Chancellor Steven W. Maroney’s court moves to the Henderson County Justice Complex in September.

According to Clerk and Master, Leigh Milam, the offices will remain at the Henderson County Courthouse, but court sessions will move.

“It is all for security,” Milam states. Chancery court is the last active court room at the courthouse. Circuit Court, General Sessions, and Juvenile…

