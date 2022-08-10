Use Caution as Schools Are Back in Session

Article by Steve Corlew-

Law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to use caution as schools are now back in session.

Students have started back to school in both Lexington and Henderson County, so officers are warning parents and drivers to take care in school zones and on the streets and highways.

Lexington Police Captain Jeff Middleton notes that “Stop” means “Stop” when it comes to school busses with flashing red lights and the stop sign…

