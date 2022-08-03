Over 1,500 Votes Cast Before Election Day

Article by Steve Corlew-

Voters are headed to the polls, Thursday, August 4, 2022 for the Henderson County General Election and the state primary elections.

According to Election Administrator Robin Powers, the turnout was about the same as 2018. During the early voting period, 1,585 total votes were cast.

A breakdown shows that a majority of those were in the Republican Primary with 1,475 votes cast and 105 were cast in the Democrat Primary. Only five voters chose to vote in only the Henderson County General Election.

Twelve persons voted in the Sardis municipal election and 18 voted in the Scotts Hill election.

Polls open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. at the 14 precincts.

In Tennessee District 79, Lexington Alderman Gordon Wildridge is running against Huntingdon businessman Brock Martin in the Republican Primary. District 79 covers Gibson County, Carroll County, and a portion of Henderson County.

The winner will take on democratic party challenger Thomas Jefferson in…

