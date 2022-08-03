Chamber’s First Friday Returns To The Square

Article by Steve Corlew-

Miss Tennessee, the Lexington High School Beta Club and Kimberly Helton and her top vocal students will entertain everyone attending First Friday Nights on the Square, August 5, 2022.

One of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce’s signature events will be bringing fun and music to the court square.

The entertainment is from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., so bring your lawn chairs. The Lexington High School Beta Club will perform from 8:45 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The Beta Club won the national championship in the Performing Arts Group category during the National Beta Club convention, July 1-4, 2022.

Miss Tennessee Lauren Dickson will also perform and hold a meet and greet at…

For complete coverage, see the August 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

