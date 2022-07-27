Voter Turnout is Steady for Early Voting Which Ends Saturday

Article by Steve Corlew-

Saturday at noon is the deadline for early voting in the August 4, 2022, election. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Thursday, July 28, 2022.

According to Election Administrator Robin Powers, this year’s turnout is running about the same as 2018. Powers called the turnout “steady.”

As of early Tuesday morning, 856 voters have cast early ballots. Early voting can take place in person at the Henderson County Election Office on Natchez Trace Drive.

The early voting hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until Noon.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots in the Henderson County and the state Judicial General Elections. The state and federal primaries are also held on August 4th.

In Tennessee District 79, Lexington Alderman Gordon Wildridge is running against Huntingdon businessman Brock Martin…

For complete coverage, see the July 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

