No Tax Increase as Aldermen Approve Budget

The Lexington City Board approved the 2022-23 Budget without a tax increase, Monday night.

The board will meet again on Friday at noon to reaffirm its action after a four hour session on Monday.

To balance the budget without a tax increase, Aldermen had to cut most of the proposed new positions and use the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to make some needed one-time purchases.

“This is the biggest budget I have seen since I have been on the board,” Alderman Gordon Wildridge said. “We are going to have to find some places to make some cuts.”

“There are two items we have to look at, how much the city needs to operate…

