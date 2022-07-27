Lexington City School’s TCAP Meet or Exceed State Scores

Article by Steve Corlew-

Lexington City School System TCAP scores either exceeded or met the state’s expectations in 2022.

The TCAP assessment increased from 25.9 percent to 37.8 percent in all four tested subjects from 2021 to 2022 for Lexington’s school.

In English language arts, LCSS students increased 11.9 percent, from 25.9 percent to 37.8 percent. In math, the increase was 11.5 percent, from 31.3 percent to 42.8 percent. In science, the increase was 5.6 percent, from 50.7 percent to 56.3 percent. In social studies, the increase was 7.4 percent, from 57 percent to 64.4 percent.

TCAP stands for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program. Students were evaluated in English language arts, math, social studies, and science.

Statewide, the 2021 school year showed lower scores, and officials refer to that year as the “covid year” since the school year was impacted by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“While we are never where we want to be, I am pleased with our scores,” Lexington Director of School Cindy Olive said. “We have shown marked improvement.”

LCSS scores were slightly higher than…

