Thompson Enters Guilty Plea

A 45-year-old Lexington man entered a “best interest” guilty pleas on multiple counts of soliciting a minor, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk.

Lee Carmack Thompson was sentenced to a total of eight years at 100 percent. Thompson pled guilty to eight counts of solicitation of a minor, eight counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of sexual battery.

Thompson appeared before Judge Roy B. Moran, Jr. Thompson was indicted on August 4, 2021, by a Henderson County Grand Jury.

