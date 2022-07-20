Lexington Police Investigate Trucker’s Death

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of a 44-year-old Missouri truck driver.

Officers were requested to conduct a welfare check on the truck driver Monday afternoon after the company’s dispatcher reported that they had not heard from him in two days.

Lexington Police Officers located the truck at Major Market on Tennessee 22 South, according to Captain Jeff Middleton.

The police gained entry by breaking a window on the passenger side of the truck and found the driver deceased, according to Captain Middleton. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

