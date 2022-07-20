Jail Employees Undergo Pepper Spray Training

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County jail employees recently underwent training on the proper use of OC spray.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Tracey Grisham went through the training material with employees, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Henderson County Criminal Justice Center.

OC spray, more commonly known as pepper spray, is one of the tools employees have to control inmates according to Grisham.

Sheriff’s Department employees have to be certified in its use in order to carry the spray. “Pepper spray is a non-lethal way of subduing someone,” Grisham told the class.

He told the class that OC spray is to go get someone to comply with an order, or…

