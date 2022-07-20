Deadline for Absentee Voting is July 28th

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Election Commission heard a report on early voting and approved new voter registration during a short meeting Monday, July 18, 2022.

According to Election Administrator Robin Powers, 253 have voted early, 97 voted on Monday.

Early voting for the August 4, 2022 election continues through July 30th at the Henderson County Election Office on Natchez Trace Drive.

Early voting can take place, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until Noon.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots in the Henderson County and the state Judicial General Elections. The state and federal primaries are also held on August 4th.

In Tennessee District 79, Lexington Alderman Gordon Wildridge is running against Huntingdon businessman Brock Martin in the Republican Primary. District 79 covers Gibson County, Carroll County and a portion of Henderson County.

The winner will take on democratic party challenger Thomas Jefferson in November.

Republican State Representative Kirk Haston is running unopposed in District 72.

Republican Ed Jackson is running unopposed in the Tennessee District 25 senate race.

In county-wide races, independent candidate Mark James is running in the first district county commission race against republicans Jeff James and William “Junior” Carter. Two commissioners are elected from each district.

In the seventh district county commission race, incumbents Joe Ross (R) and Celia Barrow (I) will face challenger Nicholas Peterson (R). Other county-wide races are…

For complete coverage, see the July 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

