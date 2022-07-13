Tubbs shows how 4-H has changed over the years

Article by Steve Corlew-

Jarrett Tubbs, a graduate of Scotts Hill High School, has demonstrated how his participation in 4-H led to a full scholarship at the University of Tennessee.

Tubbs, 18, hopes to teach agriculture or become a UT Extension Agent upon graduation. He will be part of the Agriculture Leadership Education and Communication Program at UT Knoxville.

His journey through the ranks of 4-H and FFA started in eighth grade in Decatur County when he started with the grilling program. At Scotts Hill High School, he became more involved with the leadership programs.

Tubbs now serves as the Tennessee state 4-H secretary. He has also been very active in the FFA, serving as West Tennessee Vice President.

The 4-H program provided a lot of opportunities for Tubbs, including a recent trip to Hawaii where he was able to interact with other students and learn about 4-H. He was one of 17 students from Tennessee to take advantage of this trip. Those chosen for the trip were at the top of the 4-H class.

While there, he was able to visit historical sites, such as Pearl Harbor and the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial, the Kualoa Ranch, Dole Plantation, and more.

Kualoa Ranch is not only a working ranch but has been used for many movie locations such as Jurassic Park.

The Dole Plantation offered an opportunity to see a variety of agriculture products being grown such as pineapples, coffee, corn, tobacco, and Hawaiian cacao.

“They can grow stuff year round,” Tubbs said. “They have the perfect temperature to grow things. They get rain once a day.” He also had an opportunity to visit a cultural center and…

