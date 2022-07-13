County Fire Department Responds to Equipment Fire

Article by Steve Corlew-

Firefighters from Henderson County Fire Department station four responded to a construction equipment fire, Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the Middleburg area.

According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, a backhoe was heavily damaged by the blaze. The fire was caused by an electrical fire in the engine compartment, according to Chief Murphy.

The backhoe was working in a field near the 1300 block of the Middleburg-Decaturville Road.

