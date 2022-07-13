Chamber to Start Search for New Director

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce will be starting a search for a new director after Melissa Gilbert resigned to take a new job.

After more than a year on the job, Gilbert is taking a new position and her last day with the chamber will be Friday, July 15, 2022. While the search for a new director takes place, Chamber activities will continue with various members helping with the events.

“It has been very rewarding and challenging,” Gilbert said. “Everybody has been very supportive of the chamber.”

Gilbert said of the city and county mayors, the boards, and local businesses have all helped with chamber activities during her term as chamber executive.

Gilbert said she is very proud of being able to work with local industries and businesses as well as community leaders and chamber members.

Chamber President Tasha Johnson said the chamber hopes to have an executive board meeting this week to discuss the position. The chamber will be looking to hire some…

