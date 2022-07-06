Article by Steve Corlew-

The Festival of the Lakes is back with a bang to celebrate this country’s 246th birthday. A huge crowd braved the heat for the fireworks display at Beech Lake. People crowed both sides of the lake and lined up along West Church Street businesses to see the brilliant display, celebrating July 4th.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce put on a big show for those attending this year’s event. Crowds listened to great music prior to the fireworks display.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director was pleased with the turnout for the day’s events. Earlier in the day, the Beech Baby and the Miss Festival of the Lakes Pageant were held at The Princes Theater.

At 5:00 p.m., the main event kicked off with an official welcome from Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray.

“I want to thank the BRWDA and TVA for hosting this event, Griggs said in welcoming the crowd. “I want to welcome everyone.”

“Happy Birthday America!” Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray shouted to the crowd. Bray reminded everyone why we were celebrating the holiday and thanked the veteran’s for their support.

“I know things are tough right now, but there is no doubt that we live in the…

For complete coverage, see the July 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

