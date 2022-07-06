Henderson County Fire Department to hold Junior Firefighter Camp

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Fire Department is holding its annual Jr. Firefighter Camp, July 13th through 15th at 50 Natchez Trace Drive.

The camp is open to ages 13-17 but space is limited. To register call 731-968-4153. If you plan to attend the Friday open house, call the department.

Primary focus is to teach them about fire safety and prevention. “Participants will learn about firefighting and fire safety,” according to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy.

“The second focus is to introduce them to the fire service and what we do,” Chief Murphy added. “They will also have fun.”

All emergency services will be there Friday, July 15, 2022, to participate in a Touch-A-Truck event. Law enforcement and emergency services from Henderson County and Lexington will also have some hand-on experiences for those that attend.

For this and other interesting articles, see the July 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

