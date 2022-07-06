Early Voting Starts July 15th for the August General Election

Article by Steve Corlew-

Early voting for the August 4th General Election will start Friday, July 15 at the Henderson County Election office on Natchez Trace Drive.

The Henderson County and the state Judicial General Election will be held on that date. The state and federal primaries are also held on August 4th.

The Sardis and Scotts Hill municipal elections are also scheduled for August 4th. The City of Sardis officials are running unopposed. Mayor J. W. Creasy and board members Jason Craig, Richard Holland, Kenneth Scott, Larry Smith, and Gail Wade are all seeking election.

In Scotts Hill, Charles “Woody” Capley is running unopposed for mayor. He will replace Mayor Kenny Parrish who is not seeking re-election.

Eight candidates are running for the seven city board seats. Those who have qualified include Jeremy Creason, Monty Ray, Don Buckingham, Jerry Tucker, Bonnie Butler, Mary L. Connell, Steve Dickson, and Tiffany Lyles.

The August election will also have some contested county races. In District 1, independent candidate Mark A. James is running as well as…

For complete coverage, see the July 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!