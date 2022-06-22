Lions Football Continue Summer Program; Participate in 7 on 7 Event

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions football team has been underway with their summer workout program. Even with the summer heat bearing down on West Tennessee, the Lions have found ways to beat the heat and still get in much needed summer conditioning. These times of work put in, especially in the summer months, will pay off when the team hits the field for the start of their upcoming season.

Players get a chance to get to know each other better, along with getting themselves in football shape, which both will lead to more team unity and coming together as a complete unit during the season. This has many positives to a team chemistry, which is always a good thing to have within the program.

The routine of the team’s summer workout program begins at 8:00 a.m. during the week, with the skill players doing agility and conditioning programs. The linemen begin to workout at this time as well. The team will switch the position groups when completed, so each player is getting the most work out of each session. After those sessions are concluded, the team comes together for a team practice during the allotted time allowed.

Coaches always look to set expectations with their summer workouts and this year is no different for Scotts Hill. The coaching staff implemented that if a player wants to make the varsity squad, then that team member must complete 85% of the summer workouts in order to do so.

Team goals that the Lions are always looking to attain are no different this year, or any different from any other team putting in the work, the coaching staff relayed. Scotts Hill will be looking at their goal of winning each game and being at their very best come the…

