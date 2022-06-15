Hot Rod Tour Comes Through Lexington

Article by Steve Corlew-

If you noticed more traffic than normal on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, it was due to the 28th annual Hot Rod Power Tour coming through Lexington on its way to Nashville Super speedway.

According to Event Producer Betsy Bennett with the Hot Rod Power Tour, they are expecting 4,500 vehicles to take part.

“Registration has been very strong,” Bennett stated. “We have never been to Nashville before.” The event takes place in different regions of the country and follows different routes each year.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce set up a welcome tent at Beech Lake. Some participants will only join the tour for different sections of the route, while others will follow the entire route to earn the “Long Haulers” plaque.

Several local drivers will be taking place in this year’s event.

This year’s route began at Liberty Park in Memphis on Monday, June 13, 2022, and will end on Friday, June 17, 2022, 1,000 miles later at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This year participants took two different routes through Lexington. The official route took drivers down I-40 from Memphis, and then they will hit…

For the complete article, see the June 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!