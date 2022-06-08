Traveling Car Show Coming Through Lexington, June 14th

Article by Steve Corlew-

If you are a gearhead, you will not want to miss the 28th Hot Rod Power Tour which will be traveling down U.S. 412 on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022.

Last year over 3,500 cars of all types participated in the event. This year’s route will begin at Liberty Park in Memphis on Monday, June 13, and end on Friday, June 17, 1,000 miles later at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The tour will take the event through downtown Lexington starting about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

“I think it will be something for the county,” Randy White stated. White, owner of B&W Auto Sales, has participated in past events.

He and several other collectors from Henderson County will not only be participating, but a few will also be traveling the full route.

A Long Haulers plaque is presented to those that follow the entire route by the Hot Rod Magazine staff. This year over 4,500 vehicles from 47 states and Canada are expected to participate.

The route, which mostly stays off interstate highways, will take participants from Memphis, through Lexington, Lawrenceburg, Columbia, and…

