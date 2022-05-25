Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Association Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Association met in the building at Tour Stop 7 on Thursday evening, May 19, 2022, to review business and finalize plans for their Memorial Day program.

The meeting was called to order by President Jim Weaver and the previous minutes and financial report were approved. Cheryl Blauvelt reported that the Park Day on April 9, 2022, went very well. There was also a second Park Day on April 23, 2022, which was well attended. Weaver congratulated Coy Moore, Keith Doll, and Scout Troop 119 for their work in the cemetery, and Cheryl Blauvelt for the work in the garden area.

The Memorial Day celebration will start on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., in the Tour Stop 7 area, with some WWII…

