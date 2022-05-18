Lexington City Board Meets, Holds Non-Voting Work Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met on Monday evening, May 16, 2022, in their non–voting work session.

The first item on the agenda was discussion of possible pension plan amendments. CFO Cody Wood said that both amendments are needed to keep up with current federal law.

The first reading was discussed on an ordinance amending the official zoning map to zone the annexed property for the Timberlake Industrial Site water tower as M-2 (Heavy Industrial). There are some issues on the current permissibility of annexing along the highway to the property, and additional property would need to be purchased from the back side to route through that area.

The board also discussed the bid process for a vehicle for the Waste Water Department. Vehicles are selling quicker than the bidding. General Manager Michael Harper also discussed bids for wastewater improvements at…

