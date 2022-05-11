SUV Rolls Over on Old Huntingdon

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the Lexington Fire Department dispatched vehicles and a crew of four to respond to an overturned vehicle on Old Huntingdon Road, where they were joined by EMS and the Lexington Police Department. The scene was in the uphill area between Deer Wood Lane and Parkview Courts.

The call was received around 3:00 p.m., and involved only one vehicle, a dark blue Ford SUV. Wesley Vaughn, with the Lexington Fire Department, said that no extraction was needed and that there were no serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.

