Retired Bankers Hosted to Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Community Bank and FirstBank organized a Lexington Area Retired Bankers’ Luncheon at First Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Phillip Renfroe, from Community Bank, along with Jeff Lewis and Ida Myracle from FirstBank, began sending out invitations back in April.

Some 61 former bankers in the Lexington area attended the special event, sharing stories and photos from days gone by. “The Lexington Area Retired Bankers Luncheon is in the books. What a great…

For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!