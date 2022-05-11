Planning Commission Meets to Divide Plat for New Water Tower

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Municipal-Regional Planning Commission met on Monday evening, May 9, 2022, at the Lexington Utility Department Building.

The commission approved the division of tax parcel 32.04, of Henderson County Tax Map 051, which was recommended from Shelton Merrell, Regional Planner with Southwest Tennessee Development District. This lot will be divided into two separate lots, with the middle area to be a common area. The common area is for a future right-of-way of an access road for a water tower that the city is…

For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

