National Day of Prayer Observed

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The 71st National Day of Prayer was observed on the grounds of the Henderson County Courthouse on Thursday, May 6, 2022. This year’s theme was “Exalt the Lord who has established us.”

The Master of Ceremonies for the event was Rev. John D. Williams, of the Timberlake Grove Baptist Church. After his introductory words and invocation, the pledge of allegiance was led by Chris Dangler.

The JrROTC from Lexington High School conducted the presentation of the presentation of the national and state colors, and music was provided by Dr. Bob Hull of First Baptist Church.

Rev. Anthony Gordon, from Bible Hill Missionary Baptist Church, led the prayer for the state and national governments, Rev. Jamie Sprayberry, of Greater Life Church, led the…

For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

