Southwest Tennessee Tourism Association Highlights Parkers Crossroads and Lexington

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Two tour buses from the Southwest Tennessee Tourism Association arrived at Parkers Crossroads on Monday, April 25, 2022. Mary Beth Hopper, with the SWTA, help lead welcome center personnel from all across the state on a meet and greet across West Tennessee and to tour areas where they might not be familiar.

A box lunch was served from Jamie’s Café and Catering, while former State Representative Steve McDaniel and Parkers Crossroads Visitors Center Director Kim Parker gave a tour of the local museum and gift shop before touring the historic battlefield.

The group then went to Lexington to be greeted by Henderson County Chamber of…

For complete coverage, see the April 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

