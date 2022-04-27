 Skip to content

Lexington and Henderson County Receive ThreeStar Award

Henderson County and Lexington were recent recipients of the ThreeStar Award. Pictured (L-R) are Tracy Exum (TNECD), Tasha Johnson (Chamber President), Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, Henderson County Chamber Executive Director Melissa Gilbert, Jody Sliger (TNECD), and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington and Henderson County were recent recipients of the ThreeStar Award in a Jackson, Tennessee ceremony.  Henderson County Executive Director Melissa Gilbert, Chamber President Tasha Johnson, Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray were present to receive the honor.

The 2020-2022 ThreeStar plaques were awarded at the Southwest TN Development District meeting on Friday, April 22, 2022.

ThreeStar is a strategic community development program developed to assist communities in preparing for a better future. Certification in the ThreeStar program is based on annual documentation of…

