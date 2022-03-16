Planning Commission Reviews Master Design Plan for Thomas Meadows Subdivision

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Municipal – Regional Planning Commission met on Monday evening March 14, 2022. The commission reviewed the master design concept plan for the Thomas Meadows major subdivision, containing about 33 acres, which is zoned R-3 (high density residential) which adjoins and then runs south below Timberlake Road.

The subdivision is being planned in five phases, with seventy-four lots and then a large common ground. One street and five cul-de-sacs are included in the plan. Federal statute requires that one lot be designated for a mail collection area. The architect is MB Civil Engineering, LLC, with the street being proposed as Allen Lane Extended. Utilities will tie in at both Allen Lane and Timberlake Road. Houses will be in the 1,000 to 1,500 square feet size.

City Planner Shelton Merrell talked about the ordinance governing political signs, saying that it currently does not cover primary elections. Gov. Lee also just signed a law about political signs. The draft Lexington ordinance falls into compliance with the updated state law, proposing that election signs go up no earlier than…

