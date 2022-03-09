Scotts Hill Board Meets in Regular Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Scotts Hill met on Monday evening, March 7, 2022, for their regularly scheduled session.

General Manager Clayton Armstrong said that everything is running well, and systems are being prepped for spring. At the TDEC meeting in Parsons, Armstrong said that the meeting was encouraging each entity to work together in joint projects when possible, and that TDEC projects this year were mainly water and waste water related.

Scotts Hill Mayor Kenny Parrish said that the TDEC meeting in Scotts Hill was much the same, adding that infrastructure was also included in the discussions, but there was a question on whether new wells would be considered. TDEC also will want to know where the city is on its emergency plan.

To avoid the loss of water services when there is a power outage, Mayor Parrish said that…

For complete coverage, see the March 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!