Griggs Delivers State of the City Address at Lexington Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs delivered his State of the City address at the Tuesday, March 8, 2022, meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club. Mayor Griggs gave a brief address, but changed his format somewhat from times past, allowing more time for questions and answers from the audience.

“This is my fifth state of the city address,” Griggs said. “Our community has changed, we are not the same community that we were five years ago. There was COVID-19 and many other changes, but there has been another change, the number of people who moved to Lexington over the last five years. That’s been due to not only low taxes and jobs, but location and recreation.”

Griggs said that Lexington is blessed with a great city board, great department heads, and great employees, and it is due to their efforts that have made Lexington what it is. There are some challenges, one of those being storm water. “You can’t see under asphalt, and every time it rains, then there is an issue to deal with.” The number of homes available is a concern, and often he is asked if there is someplace to buy or even rent. Lexington is moving forward with a home survey, and there is one developer looking at doing…

