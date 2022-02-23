LFD Trains with TBI Arson Investigators

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Members of the Lexington Fire Department participated in a training with TBI Arson Investigators on Monday, February 14, 2022.

“For our long-time service firefighters, the information was a good refresher course,” said LFD Training Director Jon Maness. “For our newer firefighters it is essential information that is useful at any fire scene, especially those where arson may be suspected.”

The goal of the TBI Fire Investigation Training Program is to provide specialized training in fire and explosion investigations to TBI Fire Investigators, federal, state, and local emergency agencies that…

