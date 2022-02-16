Commission Approves 10% Match for Broadband

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met on Thursday evening, February 10, 2022. The Budget Committee met at 6:30 p.m. and began the presentation from Lexington Electric System Manager Jeff Graves on the LES and City of Lexington project to expand broadband to LES customers. A representative from Southwest Tennessee Electric also said that their company would be applying for some of the same grants and would want to extend broadband into the southwest and western portions of Henderson County where they are the provider.

The LES and City of Lexington broadband project is expected to have a cost of about $50 million, and Lexington will need to make a bond issue for anything not covered by the grants, which could be in the $30 million range. Graves asked that Henderson County approve a 10% match from $300,000.00 to $500,000.00. The commission approved a 10% match, contingent upon the grant approval, which will come from the $5.2 million American Rescue Plan funds.

The following notaries were approved: Vanity D. Anglin, Allie Elizabeth Boshers, Austin Duncan, Lana B. Geary, and Cindy R. Gruenert.

The commission approved the lease of the building at 66 Natchez Trace Drive to West Tennessee Dive, Rescue, and Recovery. The commission also approved matching funds of $2,400.00 to West Tennessee Dive to replace the garage doors.

The item regarding junk yards in the county will be addressed at a work session, and the Henderson County Road list was tabled in order to make some corrections to the list. Surplus property for the Highway Department and the Fire Department were…

